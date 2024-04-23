Billie Eilish Takes Center Stage in Fortnite Festival 3

Fornite, the Epic Battle Royale, has lately turned into a spectacle. Thanks to the Fortnite Festival mode, the game has embraced big-time pop culture partnerships. This very game mode paved the way for Lady Gaga in Fortnite Festival Season 2. Now, it appears that Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish is joining the main stage.

According to her post on X, Eilish becomes a playable character starting on April 23. Apart from being in the Fortnite Festival mode, she will have her skin bundle in the shop and certainly, a LEGO Fortnite variant too. Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 pic.twitter.com/dxaQBsqD4A— billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2024

Fortnite x Billie Eilish Song Teasers

Although there is not much information, there were some teases to confirm the songs that will feature in the Festival mode. According to an X post from a trusted Fortnite creator @iFireMonkey, the Fortnite x Billie Eilish songs according to the teasers are:

Bad Guy

Therefore I Am

All The Good Girls Go To Hell

Happier Than Ever

Oxytocin

There may be a lot more to this collaboration than meets the eye. However, additional details are yet to be revealed by Epic Games. The collaborations are not a big deal as Fortnite already had appearances from Ariana Grande and Eminem featuring their special in-game skins as well.

Are you excited to see Billie Eilish in Fortnite? Do you want to see her in a crown (victory crown)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.