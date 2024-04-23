Billie Eilish Takes Center Stage in Fortnite Festival 3

- Billie Eilish will be a playable character in Fortnite starting April 23, 2024.
- She will be a part of the Billie Eilish x Fortnite Festival collaboration for season 3, coming with her lineup of songs and skins.
- Lady Gaga was the last Forntie Festival collaboration artist.
Fornite, the Epic Battle Royale, has lately turned into a spectacle. Thanks to the Fortnite Festival mode, the game has embraced big-time pop culture partnerships. This very game mode paved the way for Lady Gaga in Fortnite Festival Season 2. Now, it appears that Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish is joining the main stage.
According to her post on X, Eilish becomes a playable character starting on April 23. Apart from being in the Fortnite Festival mode, she will have her skin bundle in the shop and certainly, a LEGO Fortnite variant too.
Fortnite x Billie Eilish Song Teasers
Although there is not much information, there were some teases to confirm the songs that will feature in the Festival mode. According to an X post from a trusted Fortnite creator @iFireMonkey, the Fortnite x Billie Eilish songs according to the teasers are:
- Bad Guy
- Therefore I Am
- All The Good Girls Go To Hell
- Happier Than Ever
- Oxytocin
There may be a lot more to this collaboration than meets the eye. However, additional details are yet to be revealed by Epic Games. The collaborations are not a big deal as Fortnite already had appearances from Ariana Grande and Eminem featuring their special in-game skins as well.
Are you excited to see Billie Eilish in Fortnite? Do you want to see her in a crown (victory crown)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.