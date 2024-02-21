Lady Gaga Announces Her Fortnite Debut Through a Hilarious Tweet

Fortnite has been a global phenomenon and a great collaborative ground for pop culture. So, it was obvious that when the pop queen Lady Gaga learned what it was, she decided to act on it. The singer has now announced her debut in Fortnite’s world of rifts.

To recall, in 2019, Lady Gaga innocently asked a question through an X (formerly Twitter) post saying, “What’s fortnight?.” That instantly became an Internet meme while triggering a lot of Fortnite fans as they felt it was disrespectful not to acknowledge a growing game that continuously collaborates with pop icons.

Five years later, she’s not only mastered the spelling but is also headlining the Fortnite Festival, proving she finally knows what all the fuss is about. Gaga quoted her old tweet and corrected it to “*fortnite.” *fortnite https://t.co/1FwPHmMfRJ pic.twitter.com/9BSG6S23zh— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 20, 2024

The tweet has already garnered over 16.7M views at the time of writing this. This shows that the collaboration is a welcome move by the fans of Lady Gaga and Fortnite.

Lady Gaga Fortnite Debut: When Is It Happening

Under the announcement, Lady Gaga unveiled her vibrant ‘Chromatica’ Fortnite avatar. The upcoming season of Fortnite Festival, launching on February 22nd will feature a selection of Gaga’s songs that are playable within the game. These songs will offer an interactive musical experience similar to popular rhythm games like Guitar Hero or Tap Tap Revolution.

Lady Gaga joins the list of other pop celebrities who have been a part of Fortnite. Last year, Fortnite saw Eminem and his premium skins making their way into the Big Bang Event. However, The Weekend was the first to appear in the Fortnite Festival game mode, and the casual style of musical experience has been well received.

With Lady Gaga joining this elite list of pop icons featured in Fortnite, the experience is about to gather a lot of “Applause.”

What do you think of this collaboration? Are you excited to see the pop queen in Fortnite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.