Fortnite iOS Is Returning to Brazil in July; Find All Details Here

The war between Epic Games Store and Apple is something that seems to be progressing in a positive direction. Especially if you are a Fortnite player who wants a switch to iOS, things are about to get better. Fortnite is returning to iOS in Brazil through the Epic Games Store in July 2025.

The confirmation comes from the official Fortnite page for players in Brazil. The translated post from @Brasil_Fortnite on X says, “IT’S FROM BRAZIL! Where are the iOS folks? Fortnite will return to iOS devices in the country via the Epic Games Store in July, following the CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) victory in court against Apple. You can celebrate! 🎉”

É DO BRASIL!



Cadê o pessoal do iOS aí? O Fortnite vai voltar aos dispositivos iOS no país através da Epic Games Store em julho, após a vitória na Justiça do CADE (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica) contra a Apple.



Pode comemorar! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gzcUECMOD8— Fortnite Brasil (@Brasil_Fortnite) March 10, 2025

The post suggests that Epic Games Store is now allowed on iOS in Brazil. This comes after a court victory for Epic against Apple. Within a few minutes of the post, the official Fortnite X account quoted it, solidifying the confirmation. This is a big break after Epic Games Store originally won the case in EU courts and Fortnite was available for iOS and iPad in the EU.

Since then, Epic promised to have more availability in the other regions. It was four years since Epic Games Store returned to the iOS devices. While Epic is yet to reveal the process to get the store or Fortnite on the iOS devices in Brazil, it might be similar to how it works in the EU region.

This means you must download Fortnite through the Epic Games Store or alternative marketplaces like AltStore. Previously, players relied on cloud gaming services to get Epic Games Store-related games on any device including iOS. With the introduction of Fortnite on iOS in Brazil, it seems Epic Games Store will give players more freedom to enjoy other games such as Fall Guys mobile.

Are you excited about Fortnite returning to iOS in Brazil? Will you be one of the first ones to jump on the battle bus? Do tell us in the comments.