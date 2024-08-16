Fortnite Is Back on iPhones After 4 Years, But Most of You Can’t Play It

Four years after removing Epic Games from the App Store on the grounds of breaking the terms of business, Apple has agreed to bring Fortnite back on iPhones, but only in the EU. Though the long-winded battle between Apple and Epic Games has come to fruition, players across other parts of the world will still have to wait a while longer. It seems Apple has no plans to give up on the exclusivity game.

Months after the initial announcement, Epic Games today confirmed that the Epic Games Store (EGS) is now available for iOS and Android devices. In the Press Release, Epic confirmed that the Epic Games Store is available to download on Android devices worldwide, and only for iPhone users within the EU. The giant has also provided the steps to download the Epic Games Store on iOS and Android, explicitly mentioning the process as lengthy “due to Apple and Google introducing intentionally poor-quality install experiences” plagued with complex settings, lengthy steps, and “scare screens.” Strap in. We’re going mobile.



📱The Epic Games Store has arrived on iPhones in the European Union and worldwide on Android!



This marks Fortnite’s return to iOS in the EU and the global launch of Fall Guys on mobile. https://t.co/mBS12Hx2hc pic.twitter.com/a4BINr4JsB— Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 16, 2024

Back in August 2020, Apple and Google kicked off the free-to-play Fortnite app from App Store and Play Store respectively. Today marks the first time when Fortnite makes a comeback on mobile devices. After removal, users could only choose from two cloud gaming options- Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Interestingly, the Epic Games Store is poised to become the “first-ever game-focused, multi-platform store,” that will expand across the Android and iOS platforms, while offering dedicated apps on macOS and PC.

In addition to launching the mobile version of the Epic Games Store, Epic announced that Fortnite has officially returned to mobile devices via the digital marketplace. That means EU Android and iOS owners can download Fortnite through the AltStore, a third-party marketplace that saw the light because of the DMA.

“Now, European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and games, as they’ve always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac. The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice.”– Epic Games Founder and CEO Tim Sweeney

In the press release, the Epic Games CEO also thanked the European Commission for allowing them to launch the Epic Games Store and offer their games to iOS users in the European Union. CEO Time Sweeney also made a strong statement that its fight with the legends is far from over.

That’s not all. Epic also confirmed that Fall Guys is making its first appearance on mobile devices, and Rocket League Sideswipe is also available to download on EU iPhones and Android devices worldwide via the EGS mobile version and the EU’s AltStore.

Are you excited that Epic Game Store and Fortnite are finally coming back to iPhones? Don’t you think it’s high time for Apple to start thinking about its other users across the globe? Share your thoughts in the comments below.