Fortnite Announces “Big Changes” for Crew Subscribers, Coming This December

Fortnite Crew is getting a huge makeover starting December 5, 2026. Epic Games is revamping how this paid subscription works, and it seems they are finally listening to what the community wants. They’ve also reserved the V-Bucks changes, which means Fortnite Crew now gives 1,000 V-Bucks per month as before, with more benefits than ever.

Epic Games Has Made Fortnite Crew Great Again with More V-Bucks Upgrades

On November 4, 2026, Epic Games posted a blog, outlining the major changes coming to Fortnite Crew, starting December 5, 2026. As previously mentioned, the V-Bucks reduction has been reversed, and subscribers will once more get 1,000 V-Bucks per month.

The Fortnite V-Bucks hike made earlier this year remains in place, but at least you get value for money from the Crew subscription. To sweeten the deal (and of course retain subscribers), the longer you stay subscribed, the more V-Bucks players receive, up to 1,600 V-Bucks per month. This is double what the Fortnite Crew currently offers as of November 2026.

The bonus V-Bucks system works in increments and begins to scale from the third month onward. Those who subscribe long-term won’t need to redeem V-Bucks Cards that often anymore. Here’s a breakdown to help you understand how it works:

Core | 1–2 Months: 1,000 V-Bucks

Bronze | 3–5 Months: 1,200 V-Bucks

Silver | 6–11 Months: 1,400 V-Bucks

Gold | 12+ Months: 1,600 V-Bucks

Image Credit: Epic Games

Additionally, leaks related to the Fortnite Crew XP boost have come to fruition. Epic Games has confirmed that Crew Members get 20% more XP, and anyone playing with them gets a +10% XP bonus, too. This should work across all modes, including Battle Royale, Zero Build, and Fortnite Save the World.

To top things off, Epic Games confirmed that Crew’s price remains unchanged ($11.99). It still contains the Fortnite Battle Pass, Music Pass, LEGO Pass, and Rocket Pass Premium, which is great value for money, especially considering the V-Bucks boost. Sadly, the OG Pass is being removed, as the next era of Fortnite OG drops in late 2027.

Exclusive Crew Outfits that were part of the subscription service are also being removed from 2027 onward. For those with ongoing subscriptions and Legacy Styles left to claim, there’s no need to panic, as they will be granted to all Crew subscribers.

It seems Epic Games has had this planned for a while now, which is why they suddenly cancelled two major Passes last month. However, it still doesn’t justify why Fortnite Crew Subscribers were denied a refund. That said, the future of Fortnite Crew seems bright, and with Fortnite Chapter 8 drawing near, it’s once more an exciting time to be a ‘Looper’.