Fortnite Responds to Pirate Shop Token Scams: “Every Player Has Equal Opportunity”

The Pirate Shop Token in Fortnite is the most sought-after item in Treasure Hunters, which has led to a series of recent scams. Players desperate to get 14-day access to the Item Shop are using unconventional means, like the “Gas Clan Method” in Fortnite, to try to get the Pirate Shop Token. While this is harmless, others are offering more alluring and illegal means of getting the ultimate treasure.

Fortnite Asks Players Not to Fall for Pirate Shop Token Scams

On November 3, 2026, PiratNation posted on X, talking about how a black market of sorts has been created to cater to those wanting to obtain the Pirate Shop Token in Fortnite. Players are offering paid carries, selling AFK farming tools, and selling accounts that have the Pirate Shop Token for up to $10,000.

While all these seem like practical solutions to get the Pirate Shop Token, none of them are legal, and in fact, Fortnite has clarified that these are scams. They went to the extent of replying to Pirat_Nation’s post on X, stating: “Buying an account or using fake tools is a scam. This is just like any of the chests in Battle Royale, so every player has an equal opportunity to find Pirate Shop Access.”

This public service announcement was met with some ire from fans, as many mocked the aspect of “Equal Opportunity.” This stems from the fact that some players got the Pirate Shop Token on day one by opening fewer than 100 Treasure Chests in Fortnite. Others have opened hundreds with no luck. While there are some methods to get a Pirate Shop Access Token in Fortnite

Image Credit: Beebom

“Equal opportunity to find Pirate Shop Access. Are you sure…?” commented LootTrackerFN on X under Fortnite’s announcement. Although the prize distribution for the Pirate Shop Token seems rather unfair, that is the whole basis of RNG. It’s similar to how players come across the Gum Gum Fruit in Fortnite.

Furthermore, third-party software such as AFK farming tools is also a complete scam with regard to getting the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token. They are also illegal, and the software could grant remote access to your PC.

You can get hacked and have your data stolen long before you get banned by Epic Games. The best course of action is to keep trying until you get it. Think of the Pirate Shop Token as one of the rarest Sprites in Fortnite, if that helps.

On an ending note, the exact drop date for the Pirate Shop Token in Fortnite is unknown, but it seems it has a 1 in 700,000 chance of appearing. The odds improve when playing in squads, and searching rare chests in Fortnite Vaults seems to help, or at least serve as a comforting placebo.