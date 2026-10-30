Fortnite Crew Subscribers Slam Epic After Company Refuses Refunds After Pass Delays

Fortnite Crew subscribers have been left without new content after Epic Games extended the LEGO and Festival Passes from the previous season with no prior notice. This came shortly after the Fortnite Treasure Hunters release date was revealed, which makes this entire fiasco rather odd. To add to the woes, it appears that refunds are being denied to users who subscribed to Fortnite Crew, excited for next month’s passes.

On October 29, 2026, the LEGO Fortnite Status account posted on X that the current LEGO Pass is being extended till December 5, 2026, by saying, “We’ve extended the current LEGO Pass to December 5.” The official support account for Fortnite Festival posted something similar, too.

The news was of course not well received by Fortnite Crew subscribers, as new LEGO and Festival Passes were due to arrive on November 1, 2026. Since Epic Games chose to break the news three days before the extension, it makes the entire point of having a subscription to Fortnite Crew null and void.

Image Credit: X/ LEGOFN_Status and FNFestStatus

To make matters worse, the “Soaring Skies” LEGO Pass, which contains the KD Rattical Fortnite skin, has become the longest-running of any kind. When it finally expires, it will have spent 232 days in rotation.

This has, of course, irked several users who took to X to air their opinion. “Dude, just remove LEGO from being a Pass and give us something else at this point. There is no reason to have for almost 8 MONTHS the same pass,” wrote BackersGamesF on X.

This also essentially means that Fortnite Crew users are actively losing out on benefits from the paid subscription. Although Fortnite LEGO’s support account shared news that players would get freebies in-game, it still doesn’t address the issue at hand. Hopefully, everyone who’s subscribed gets the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass, if nothing else.

Image Credit: X/ Spotifyhb

“Bought Fortnite Crew early because they said passes would change in November, only for them to delay them forever. Support’s response? A cold ‘not eligible for a refund’. Unreal,” said Spotifyhb on X, who got the standard, ‘not possible to refund your purchase’ response from Epic Games customer support.

By the looks of things, Epic Games is not going to issue a refund despite the sudden change of plans. The only logical thing left to do is to cancel the Fortnite Crew subscription until new LEGO and Festival Passes have been introduced.

With Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season kicking off in just a few days, recent events have dampened the hype. It seems Epic Games can’t catch a break. This feels like a repeat of the Fortnite V-Bucks price hike that occurred before the launch of Chapter 7 Season 2.