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Fortnite Leaks Show Warzone Style Finishing Moves Coming to Chapter 8

Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
Fortnite player performing finishing moves
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Leaks reveal Epic Games is working on finishing moves for Fortnite Chapter 8.
  • Finishing moves in Fortnite will feature synced animations, with multiple animations added to the game.
  • Epic Games may sell finishing moves as cosmetics in the Fortnite Item Shop.
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Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season might be all the rage at the moment, but hype for Chapter 8 is steadily building with leaks. It would seem that Epic Games is taking some inspiration from Call of Duty. Based on leaks, they are implementing Warzone-style finishing moves in Chapter 8 and could revolutionize gameplay.

Fortnite Leaks Showcase Finishers Which Could Just Be What Chapter 8 Needs

On November 3, 2026, HYPEX posted on X, sharing leaks and stating that Fortnite was working on finishing moves for Chapter 8. It’s clear that Epic Games has been inspired by CoD, and finishers may just be what the community needs. It would make the Battle Royale experience feel more real and rugged. Players will be able to finally finish off knocked players, instead of just tossing them about.

From what’s known from the leaks thus far, the finishing moves in Fortnite Chapter 8 will have synced animations. This is something that’s also very common in Apex Legends; each character also has a unique finishing move that’s tailored to their personality, abilities, and lore. We may get to see more added as part of the Apex Legends Godzilla collab.

Returning to the topic at hand, from the Chapter 8 leaks, we also know that there could be multiple animations for finishing moves. This would add more flavor and make finishing moves diverse and interesting. “Finish Downed Players” quests will also be a part of this new mechanic. Expect them to be listed alongside Fortnite Weekly Quests.

Fortnite Chapter 8 leaks finishing moves info
Image Credit: X/HYPEX

We don’t know much yet about this upcoming mechanic, but some are already speculating that Fortnite will monetize this feature in Chapter 8. Xzwhodis on X says, “Watch it being purchasable animations.” Although it’s too soon to take this statement into consideration, based on Epic Games’ pattern, it might just come to fruition. Hopefully, the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token will still be in play till then.

All things considered, finishing moves in Fortnite Chapter 8 do sound entertaining, but we need to wait for more leaks to get tangible gameplay footage. That said, don’t expect these finishing moves to be as ‘brutal’ as those from Apex Legends or Warzone. With Battle Royale and Fortnite Zero Build largely still being rated as “T for Teen,” finishing moves won’t be too cold-blooded.

That said, with Treasure Hunters slated to end with a Fortnite live event, Epic Games could officially reveal finishing moves during the end-of-season showdown. It would be a great way to introduce the community to this new mechanic, instead of having to wait for Fortnite Chapter 8 leaks, which appear in bits and pieces.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing guides, with expertise in Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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