Fortnite Crew May Soon Become the Best Way to Farm XP and Finish Your Battle Pass

Epic Games is seemingly planning a major boost to the existing Fortnite Crew benefits, with reports suggesting that Crew members could soon receive XP boosts. This possible new feature could directly address the grindy nature that has plagued the in-game Battle Passes for quite some time now, and resort players to farming XP between various experiences.

Fortnite Crew Could Be Getting Tiered XP Boosts Based on Subscription Levels

According to a post from HYPEX, Epic Games is testing a Fortnite Crew XP boost structure that could scale with player milestones or how long players have been subscribed. The leaked breakdown introduces the following three distinct XP multiplier tiers:

Tier 1: 5% XP Boost

5% XP Boost Tier 2: 10% XP Boost

10% XP Boost Tier 3: 20% XP Boost

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

Much like the Fortnite Battle Pass access through Crew memberships, these multipliers are expected to be tied to subscription status. This means that, as long as your Crew membership is active, the XP boost will remain active on your account. However, if your subscription ends, you will lose the XP multipliers. This will essentially turn the Crew membership into a pay-to-win mechanic for Battle Pass progression. While there isn’t exactly competition when it comes to who completes the Battle Pass first, locking potent XP multipliers behind paywalls might not sit right with many players.

Furthermore, this could lead to Fortnite XP maps becoming a much less important part of the game’s ecosystem. Players could simply opt in to Fortnite Crew when grinding through the Battle Pass and then cancel their subscription once the Pass is completed. They won’t have to grind UEFN maps anymore; they could just cough up some cash for an added XP boost.

As of now, it is not clear how Fortnite Crew will be able to unlock higher-tier XP boosts. Epic may continue to implement its loyalty model with these new boosts. This could mimic the existing Crew Legacy cosmetics, where players receive styles for Fortnite skins based on how long they have been subscribed. On the other hand, Epic could also tie these upgraded XP tiers to standard in-game Fortnite quests that would be exclusive to subscribers.

Recent reports have hinted at a Disney+ membership also being included in the Fortnite Crew subscription. Now, it looks like Epic really wants to make their monthly subscription worth the players’ while. .

With access to multiple in-game passes, exclusive Fortnite skins, and now even an XP boost, the Crew subscription has never been more lucrative than now. What do you think about the introduction of XP boosts through Fortnite Crew? Tell us in the comments below!