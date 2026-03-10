Fortnite Hikes V-Bucks Prices Again Ahead of New Season Launch

The annual Fortnite V-Bucks pricing drama strikes yet again as Epic has announced another major change to the V-Bucks pricing. Fortnite players at this point have become accustomed to variable changes in V-Bucks and Battle Pass pricing, given that the fixed pricing model launched merely 4 months ago hasn’t really hit the mark as it was supposed to.

Anyway, Epic earlier today made a rather straightforward announcement simply citing that the “cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot” and in return the company is hiking V-Bucks prices “to help pay the bills.” Well, that didn’t sit well with players as Chapter 7 Season 2 is right around the corner, and it also directly affects the Battle Pass. Here’s how the new Fortnite V-Bucks prices look.

Fortnite V-Bucks Inflation Slammed as “Corporate Greed” By Fans

Image Credit: Epic Games/Beebom

Every Fortnite player eventually saw this coming, thanks to Epic chasing leakers, cheaters, and companies like Google and Apple in million-dollar lawsuits, so I’m sure that’s where the Fortnite money went. However, as Epic revealed, the “cost of running Fortnite” has increased more than ever, but fans call it “corporate greed” and blame endless collabs as the sole reason, rather than development, as the game has seen low CCU numbers in recent times.

Well, coming back to the V-Bucks inflation, the new prices for bundles as compared to the previous pricing are as follows:

Price Old V-Bucks Amount New V-Bucks Amount $8.99 1,000 V-Bucks 800 V-Bucks $22.99 2,800 V-Bucks 2,400 V-Bucks $36.99 5,000 V-Bucks 4,500 V-Bucks $89.99 13,500 V-Bucks 12,500 V-Bucks Exact Amount Pack ~$0.50 for 50 V-Bucks ~$0.99 for 50 V-Bucks

To mitigate the “pricing effect”, Epic is also rewarding players more in Epic Rewards. You will now get 20% back in Epic Rewards on every V-Bucks pack purchase, but that’s something players honestly don’t care about. However, that’s not the only change Epic announced. Epic has also announced major changes to Battle Pass pricing as well as Fortnite Crew, and that’s something that has really ticked the community off.

Your Battle Pass and Crew Just Became Less Rewarding Than Ever Before

With the latest V-Bucks pricing in effect, Fortnite Battle Passes will now be priced at 800 V-Bucks (although the same $8.99 value), and grant 800 V-Bucks back in completion. Here’s where the real change comes in: earlier Battle Passes used to cost 1,000 V-Bucks and reward you with 1,500 V-Bucks for completion. This means the Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass in Fortnite will not reward you with any bonus V-Bucks on top of your original pass price.

The same pricing also applies to OG Pass, Music Pass, and LEGO Pass as well. Here’s a summary of those prices:

The OG Pass will cost 800 V-Bucks (previously 1,000).

The Music Pass will cost 1,200 V-Bucks (previously 1,400).

The LEGO Pass will cost 1,200 V-Bucks (previously 1,400).

Furthermore, the next Fortnite Crew will not reward 1,000 V-Bucks anymore. Instead, it’ll give back 800 V-Bucks, while the pricing of the pack remains the same at $11.99. All changes in V-Bucks pricing, Passes, and Crew will come into effect from March 19 onwards, which is when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 comes into effect.

What do you think about this change in V-Bucks pricing? Let us know in the comments below!