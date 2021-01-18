The Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced today that it is expanding its rewards program. The company debuted its SuperCoin rewards program to offer customers exclusive discounts and benefits. Now, Flipkart has partnered with over 5000 brands (both online and offline) to allow customers to use their SuperCoins in the partner stores to purchase products. This initiative is called Flipkart SuperCoin Pay.

According to the company, this addition to its reward program will offer customers a “great value and choice” to cash-in their SuperCoins, which they earn by purchasing products from Flipkart. So, partnering with offline retail outlets of brands such as Cafe Coffee Day, Flying Machine, Peter England, and Bata will provide more options for its customers to use their SuperCoins. Moreover, customers will be able to pay the full amount of a product using just their SuperCoins and nothing more.

Now, to use SuperCoin Pay in offline retails stores, you have to use the Flipkart app. So, when you purchase any product from its partner brands in one of their physical retail stores, simply launch the Flipkart app on your phone and go to the “SuperCoin Zone” from the bottom tab. Choose the “Scan QR to Pay” option and scan the QR code provided by the store to pay for your product in the form of SuperCoins.

Flipkart SuperCoin Pay is a pretty beneficial initiative from the customer, as well as the retailer’s, point of view. Moreover, Flipkart’s retail partners operate in various sectors, ranging from fashion, travel, health care to grocery and food, and beverages.

The e-commerce giant states that its SuperCoin rewards program is unlike any other customer-loyalty program out there in the market. This is because the program does not lock the customers to Flipkart’s own platform.

“The lines between online and offline shopping are becoming increasingly blurred, and our intention is to make the consumers’ shopping experience more rewarding, no matter where they shop. Being a part of the SuperCoin programme enables our partners to reap the benefits of Flipkart’s 300 million customer base through a truly integrated rewards initiative,” said Prakash Sikaria, the Vice President of Growth and Monetization at Flipkart.