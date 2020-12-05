Flipkart‘s discount retail platform, 2GUD, has introduced a new service to extend the benefits of e-commerce to traditional offline retailers. Called ‘2GUD Local’, the new service will offer offline stores the ability to reach a wider audience with long-format videos highlighting the products and services they offer.

According to an official press release on Friday, the Flipkart-owned platform will also assist the local retailers in cataloguing, consumer fulfillment, advertising, marketing and other important areas, as well as provide them with an additional channel for sales and access to new geographies for consumer acquisition.

The first such digital event kicked off today on the 2GUD app at 4PM. It showcased the KLM Fashion Mall in Bengaluru, wherein customers got a chance to shop sarees starting from Rs. 399. Other such events will follow in the coming days and weeks as the company looks to build 2GUD Local into a service that will enable users to shop from their favorite local outlets from the comfort of their home.

Announcing the launch of the new service, Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD, said: “We have launched 2GUD Local to help local brands leverage traffic on our already-popular marketplace and take their offerings to a pan-India market. We look forward to partnering with more local partner brands and serving consumers across the country in times when social distancing is of utmost importance”.

According to Flipkart, 2GUD currently covers more than 600 product segments, offering both new and refurbished products. The platform is said to have over a million consumers in more than 15,000 PIN codes across India.