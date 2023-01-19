Realme Launches New 4-in-1 Convertible Inverter Air Conditioners in India

Realme TechLife has launched the new 4-in-1 convertible air conditioners in India. The new ACs come in addition to the convertible ones introduced last year during Summer. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Realme Convertible ACs: Specs and Features

The new Realme 4-in-1 AC comes in 1.0 and 1.5- ton capacities and has the Rapid Cool feature, which can increase the airflow and give a cooling effect in about 20 minutes. There’s also support for the Flexi Control technology for users to control the AC at different capacities on the basis of the number of people in the room. This also saves power.

The air conditioner also comes with an Inverter Technology with a variable speed compressor. This ensures faster and more efficient cooling, which also saves power consumption and calls for a longer compressor life.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth CEO – Realme India, Vice President – Realme and President – Realme International Business Group, said, “The new range of 4-in-1 Convertible with Flexi Control Inverter Air Conditioners offer more features, efficiency, durability, and flexibility to customers. We are thrilled to reach out to millions of customers across the country with Flipkart and provide them access to our state-of-the-art product portfolio.“

Realme has also added a 100% copper condenser and Inner Grooved copper tubes for better heat transfer and there’s the Blue Fin Technology to protect the coils. There’s support for inbuilt circuits, which dismisses the need for a dedicated stabilizer.

The AC also comes equipped with R32, which is an environment-friendly refrigerant for low emission of greenhouse gases, which will result in lesser ozone depletion.

Price and Availability

The new Realme 4-in-1 convertible ACs start at Rs 28,499 (currently available at Rs 29,999) for the 1.0-ton model and Rs 33,999 for the 1.5-ton model. It will be available to buy exclusively via Flipkart.

Buy 2023 Realme Convertible ACs via Flipkart (Rs 29,999)