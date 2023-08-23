Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G Launched in India

Realme has introduced the new Realme 11 and the Realme 11X 5G smartphones in India in addition to the existing Realme 11 Pro series. These come with up to 108MP cameras, a 120Hz display, and much more as their USPs, under Rs 20,000. Here’s a look at the price, features, and specs.

Realme 11 5G: Specs and Features

The Realme 11 is the latest budget 5G smartphone and comes with a sleek, flat-edge design. The S-shaped light effects can be spotted, which is due to the Glory Halo design, as the company calls it. There’s a big camera hump at the back, including a 108MP main snapper with the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and 3x in-sensor zoom. This is accompanied by a 2MP portrait lens, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. There’s support for camera features like the Super Nightscape mode, 3 new camera filters (Tranquil, Crisp, Cinematic), HDR, Street Photography mode, and much more.

The smartphone has a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) option for a total of up to 16GB of RAM. There’s an option to expand the storage by up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

The Realme 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. Additional details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G SA/NSA support, and more. It comes in Glory Gold and Glory Black colors.

Realme 11X 5G: Specs and Features

The Realme 11x 5G looks a lot like the Realme 5G and has the same 6.72-inch 120Hz display. There’s also the same MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also the option to expand the RAM (by up to 16GB) and even the storage.

The difference is in the cameras and the charging speeds. The Realme 11X has a toned-down 64MP primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and a 2MP portrait lens. Instead of a 16MP front camera, there’s an 8MP AI camera for selfies. You still get to try the Super Nightscape mode, the Street Photography mode, the Portrait mode, and more.

The Realme 11X has the same 5,000mAh battery as the Realme 11 5G but with slower 33W fast charging. It runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Furthermore, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone comes in Purple Dawn and Midnight Black colorways.

Price and Availability

The Realme 11 5G starts at Rs 18,999 while the Realme 11X 5G has a starting price of Rs 14,999. The Realme 11 5G will be available via Flipkart, starting August 29 and is now up for pre-booking. The Realme 11X, on the other hand, will be up for grabs, starting August 30. Here’s a look at the prices.

Realme 11 5G

8GB+128GB: Rs 18,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 19,999

Realme 11X 5G

6GB+128GB: Rs 14,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 15,999

Interested buyers can get up to Rs 1,500 off and no-cost EMI option on the Realme 11 5G and up to Rs 1,000 off on the Realme 11X. No-cost EMI option is just available on Flipkart.