Moto G54 5G Launched in India; Starts at Rs 15,999

After recently launching the Moto G84 5G in India, Motorola has another phone for the G series, the Moto G54 5G. The smartphone falls in the affordable price range and has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, launched in India for the first time. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Moto G54 5G: Specs and Features

The Moto G54 5G resembles the Moto G84 and comes in Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Midnight Blue colorways with a 3D Acrylic Glass finish. The front has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Full HD+ screen resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

As mentioned earlier, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get an option to expand the storage by up to 1TB.

The camera department includes a 50MP main snapper with OIS and PDAF and a 3-in-1 8MP secondary camera, which has ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensor capabilities. The selfie shooter is rated at 16MP. The Moto G54 comes equipped with camera features like Night Vision, portrait mode, Dual Capture, HDR, AR stickers, and Face Beauty, among other options.

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs near-stock Android 13. It is promised to get Android 14 and 3 years of security updates. There are dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and spatial sound support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Face Unlock too.

Additionally, it supports 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and more.

Price and Availability

The Moto G54 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 18,999 (12GB+256GB) and will be available for purchase, starting September 13 via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores.

As an introductory offer, you can get it for Rs 14,499 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 17,499 (12GB+256GB) after an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the use of ICICI Bank cards. You can also get Rs 1,500 on exchange and Jio benefits worth Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the Rs 399 prepaid plan.