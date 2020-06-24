Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has today added support for three Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada to its service. The company had introduced Hindi support (Amazon India as well) earlier last year. With this addition, Flipkart app is now available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Flipkart says that the addition of new languages is part of its vision to “make online commerce more inclusive and accessible.” The new regional languages interface has been built on Flipkart’s Localization and Translation Platform.

In fact, Flipkart claims to have translated over 5.4 million words across product specifications, banners, and payment pages. The company says it performed an ethnographic study involving meetings and interactions with participants to gather insights regarding consumers’ distinctive language behavior patterns.

You can switch languages from the Choose Language option accessible from the sidebar in the Flipkart app. Tap on the option and select the language you prefer. Take a look at the image below for a better understanding.

According to Flipkart’s Chief Product and Technology Officer Jeyandran Venugopal, 58% of the company’s user base comes from tier-II cities. The company believes that adding regional language support would deliver a more personalized experience to its customers.

“As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we understand India and its diversity in a more nuanced way and are building products that have the potential to bring a long-term change,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group in an official statement.“The introduction of Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada interfaces, in addition to Hindi & English, is a meaningful step in that direction in line with our mission to democratize e-commerce in India.”