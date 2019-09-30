It’s raining offers and now is the best time to buy anything from laptops to the latest gadgets. That’s why we are running a separate section of all the online deals available on Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. However, if you are looking specifically for laptops then this article is going to help you find some amazing deals. We have kept many use-cases and price points in mind before finalizing the list. So without further ado, let’s find the best deals on laptops for you.

Note: We will update this article as and when new deals are released by Flipkart and Amazon.

Best Deals on Laptop (Amazon and Flipkart)

Here, we have categorized the article into four sections for casual users, power users, gamers and some other deals for niche audiences. With that said, here are the best laptop deals available right now.

For Everyday Use

1. Asus VivoBook 14 Core i3 7th Gen

For casual users, the Asus VivoBook 14 is one of the best laptops one can buy right now. It comes in a premium body with minimum bezels around the screen making it quite compact. As for the internals, the laptop packs 7th-gen Intel Core i3 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The best part about this laptop is that it comes with 256GB of SSD storage instead of a slower hard disk drive. Basically, it means you will have a much better performance due to the faster storage. Besides that, you have a Full HD LED screen and a fingerprint sensor to boot. All in all, Asus VivoBook 14 is a complete package and at this price, you should not miss it at all.

Buy from Flipkart: ₹27,990 (32% off of ₹41,271)

2. HP 15q Core i3 7th Gen

If you want more RAM and largeer storage space then HP 15q is a solid alternative to Asus VivoBook 14. For starters, you have the same Intel Core i3 7th-gen processor which is plenty capable for day to day usage. In addition, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD storage which absolutely great. However, you get a below-par HD screen and without any kind of Windows Hello features like a fingerprint sensor or Hello Face unlock. Nevertheless, if you want beefy specs for low price, the HP 15q can serve you pretty well. Although, you will have to install an operating system on your own.

Buy from Flipkart: ₹28,990 (23% off of ₹37,727)



3. Acer Aspire 3 i3 8th Gen

Acer is offering Aspire 3 with newer i3 8th-gen processor in sub-30,000 price range and that makes this laptop the most powerful in this category. Besides that, it comes in two variants: one with 256GB of SSD and another with 1TB of HDD. Depending on what you want– more storage or better performance, you can pick either one of them. Other than that, both the variants come with 4GB of RAM and have Windows 10 pre-installed. So, if you want the most powerful laptop in this price point, just go with Acer Aspire 3.

Buy from Amazon: ₹26,800 (1TB HDD) – (33% off of ₹39,999)

Buy from Amazon: ₹25,990 (256GB SSD) – (30% off of ₹36,999)

4. Lenovo Ideapad 130 Core i3 7th Gen

If you are on a tight budget and still want the best specs then Lenovo Ideapad 130 is a pretty good laptop to consider. It has not got the looks but comes with powerful specs for everyday usage. The laptop packs in Intel Core i3 7th-gen processor with 4GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD. Apart from that, you have a larger 15.6-inch HD screen and ample ports. Further, given its cheap price, it does not come pre-installed with any operating system. So, the bottom line remains, if you want a laptop with sufficient storage and processing power at the cheapest price then simply pick the Lenovo Ideapad 130.

Buy from Flipkart: ₹21,990 (43% off of ₹39,090)

For Power Users

1. Asus VivoBook 14 Core i5 8th Gen

Asus is again offering a top-notch, premium laptop for power users with the Intel Core i5 8th-gen processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD which is awesome for highly intensive tasks. Other than that, the prime feature of this laptop is its 14-inch Full HD, anti-glare screen. Asus calls it the NanoEdge Display which is almost bezel-free and frankly looks beautiful. Besides, you get a backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, and amazing battery life. Simply put, Asus VivoBook 14 is a no brainer at this price point and you can surely go for it.

Buy from Flipkart: ₹43,990 (27% off of ₹60,591)



2. HP 15 Intel Core i5 7th Gen

If you want a laptop with i5 processor at a relatively cheaper price then the HP 15 is a great laptop you can buy this season. Granted, it comes with a 7th-gen chip, however, it’s quite capable and does not slow down at all. As for the internals, you get 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of HDD. This time, you also get a Full HD, anti-glare display which looks pretty good. So to sum up, if you want an i5 laptop in a budget, get this one by HP.

Buy from Amazon: ₹39,990 (27% off of ₹54,841)

For Gamers

1. ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT

The ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy at an affordable price right now. It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD, 120Hz display which is a massive upgrade for gamers out there. Further, it packs a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM. And that is not all, you get top of the line specs including Ryzen 5-3550H processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD. Other than that, you also get RGB backlit keyboard, HyperFan, and Anti-Dust Cooling. To bare it all, if you want to play games on the go, do not miss this deal.

Buy from Amazon: ₹51,990 (32% off of ₹75,990)

2. Asus ROG Strix G Core i7

If pricing is not a bar for you, the Asus ROG Strix G Core i7 is a killer laptop for gaming. It’s packed with flagship hardware and you would be hard-pressed to find this kind of hardware in this price range. The Asus ROG Strix G comes with the latest Intel Core i7 9th-gen processor with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. On top of it, you get NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR5 RAM for the desktop-level experience. In terms of display quality, it’s Full HD with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Not to mention, the laptop is equipped with an illuminated chiclet RGB keyboard. All things considered, I would say the Asus ROG Strix G is a powerful gaming laptop and you simply can’t go wrong with it.

Buy from Flipkart: ₹73,990 (38% off of ₹1,20,990)

Other Laptop Deals

If you want a MacBook, the 2015 MacBook Air is down at ₹54,990 on Amazon. It’s packed with Intel Core i5 5th-gen processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD. The MacBook Air is still a capable machine and it’s best suited for day to day usage.

If you like portability and compact form-factor, you can take a look at Microsoft Surface Go. It works both as a laptop and tablet and quite frankly, does a good job at that. Currently, the Surface Go is available at ₹29,999 for the base variant.

In case, you are looking for a Chromebook in India, the HP Chromebook x360 is a solid choice with its Core i3 8th gen processor and 8 GB of RAM. It’s available at ₹43,990 on Flipkart.

Get the Best Laptop Discounts on Amazon and Flipkart Sale

So those were our picks for the best laptop deals both on Amazon and Flipkart. We have tried to include all the categories so you can easily choose one according to your preference. Other than that, we have mentioned some other deals too which are for a niche audience. Anyway, if you have some specific requirement for a laptop, do comment down below and we will definitely get back to you.