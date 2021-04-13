After dominating the budget and premium smartphone market, Xiaomi is now looking to venture into the gaming phone segment as well. The company’s Redmi brand has been teasing the launch of an upcoming gaming phone for some time now. And today, Xiaomi has confirmed to launch its first gaming phone under the Redmi brand later this month in China.

Redmi Gaming Phone Launches in April 2021

The announcement comes via an official post and a teaser image on the company’s Weibo account. Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing re-shared the post, explaining why Xiaomi is entering the gaming phone industry with its own-brand smartphone. As for Black Shark, it is a Xiaomi-backed phone maker and not a subsidiary or sub-brand of the company.

In his post, Weibing cites the massive popularity and growth of the mobile e-sports community as one of the key reasons for this endeavor. Besides, there has been a strong demand for gaming-centric smartphones from Redmi users in recent days, he added. As a result, Xiaomi will be announcing its first Redmi-branded e-sports flagship phone later this month.

The Chinese giant has also partnered with Tencent’s Call of Duty Mobile to provide a more fulfilling experience to users. With this, Xiaomi aims to continue to optimize the gaming experience for users with consistent improvements.

The First Redmi Gaming Phone: Specifications

Unfortunately, we do not know much about the upcoming Redmi gaming phone. But, earlier rumors suggested that it will include a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, much like other higher-refresh-rate smartphones. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which powers the recently launched Realme GT Neo, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Furthermore, as per Weibing, the flagship gaming phone from Redmi is going to be an all-rounder that will ensure the best performance, control, and display to play your favorite mobile titles. He also confirmed that the device would be the thinnest and lightest hard-core gaming phone that will set a new bottom line for gaming phone prices.