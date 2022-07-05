Here’s a First Look at Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition’s Design

After launching the Realme GT 2 Series in the global markets and the Realme GT 2 in India earlier this year, Realme yesterday confirmed to launch of its next flagship – the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition – in China. Now, the company has officially shared a first look of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. Check it out right below!

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Design Revealed

Realme recently took to its official Weibo handle to share the first glimpse of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. Although the company did not reveal any specs or features, it showed off the physical design of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. You can check out the post in the screenshot below.

Now, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition looks nothing like the standard GT 2 models. Unlike previous Master-series smartphones from Realme, which were only customized versions of the company’s numbered series, the upcoming device will be completely different in terms of look and specs.

Unlike the GT 2’s triple rear camera setup, the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition’s triple camera setup at the back looks different and now has a new triangular arrangement. Furthermore, the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition features a top-center punch-hole for the selfie shooter, unlike the GT 2’s punch-hole cutout at the top left corner.

Moreover, the device sports a unique look with a cream-colored back panel and brown-colored riveted corners. It comes encased in a metal chassis with the usual button placements.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition: Specs (Rumored)

Now, although Realme did not spill the beans on the specs of its upcoming device, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is confirmed to be the company’s first flagship smartphone to pack the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For memory, the device is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. As for the cameras, the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will reportedly include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The device is also expected to come equipped with a 4,800mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging or a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

So, if you want to know more about the specs, features, price, and availability of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition, be sure to stay tuned for the updates. Until then, let us know your thoughts on the design of Realme’s upcoming flagship in the comments below.