realme gt 2 master explorer edition launch date revealed

Last month, Realme confirmed that it will soon launch the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition, which is the company’s first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone. Now, it has finally been revealed when this will happen. Realme has confirmed that the new GT 2 phone will launch on July 12. Here are the details.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Coming This Month

Realme, via a recent Weibo post, has confirmed that the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will launch on July 12 in China at 2 China time (11:30 am IST). To reiterate, the phone is confirmed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

It is also suggested that the smartphone will be design-centric but there’s no word if it will share any resemblance with the existing Realme GT 2 phones. It also appeared on TENNA and it is expected to sport a GT Neo 3-like design.

Image: Realme/Weibo

Other than that, not much is known about the device. But, we do have some rumors to provide an idea. The GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is speculated to come with an OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It could either pack in a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging or a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. There’s also a chance it may support both these options, much like how the GT Neo 3 has two options. Three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera could also be included.

5G support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Android 12-based Realme UI, and more features are also expected. It remains to be seen what the phone turns out to be. We expect Realme to reveal more details before the launch takes place. And to get full details of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition, it’s best to wait until the launch. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned to this space.

Featured Image: Representation of Realme GT 2