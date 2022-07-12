Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Launched

Realme has finally launched the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition in China, which is its first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 smartphone. Besides the latest high-end Snapdragon chipset, the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition brings along an attractive design, a dedicated Pixelworks X7 graphics chip, and more. Here are the details to explore.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition: Specs and Features

The Realme GT 2 Master Edition takes its design cues from the GT Neo 3, which includes flat edges, a triangular arrangement for the rear cameras placed in a rectangular camera hump, and a punch-hole screen. It comes in Iceland, Cangyan, and Wilderness colorways. But, the Wilderness color option specifically stands out; it has the hard case legendary design and the “aviation-grade” aluminum middle frame.

The front has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1000Hz instantaneous sampling rate. It supports HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1.07 billion colors.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Alongside the Adreno GPU, Realme has integrated a dedicated X7 graphics chip made in collaboration with PixelWorks for an enhanced gaming experience that involves a high frame rate, high image quality, low latency, and low power consumption. These are ensured with the help of the 4x frame insertion technology and super-resolution technology. Other gaming-centric features include the GT Mode 3.0 and pressure-sensitive shoulder keys.

The photography part is handled by a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with an FoV of 150 degrees, and a 40x microscope lens. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter. Features like Street Shooting 2.0, Microscope 2.0, Skin Detection, Night Mode, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, Tilt-Shift Mode, Starry Sky Mode, and more are available.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging that can charge fully in 25 minutes. It runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, 360-degree omnidirectional sensing NFC, X-axis linear motor, in-display optical fingerprint scanner, full-speed ​​Matrix Antenna System 2.0, and Intelligent Signal Switching Engine, among others.

Price and Availability

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is priced at CNY 3,499 (~ Rs 41,400) for the 8GB+128GB model, CNY 3,799 (~ Rs 44,900) for the 8GB+256GB model, and CNY 3,999 (~ Rs47,300) for the 12GB+256GB variant.

It is now up for pre-0rder in China and can be purchased, starting July 19.