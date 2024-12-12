First Free Epic Games Store Mystery Game Now Available to Claim

The Holiday season of 2024 is here, and the Epic Games Store is here with its catalog of more free games. Epic Games Store is kicking off the mystery games event with The LOTR: Return to Moria. The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria is now free to claim in the Epic Games Store.

Originally released on October 24, 2023, Return to Moria is an epic adventure game where you get to enjoy the story of LOTR. You can claim The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria for free on Epic Games Store until December 19, 2024. This is Epic Games Store’s first free game reveal from the Holiday 2024 mystery event schedule.

This version of LOTR takes you on the treacherous quest to reclaim the Dwarven kingdom of Moria. As they delve into the legendary mines, they’ll face ancient threats, and craft tools, and rebuild their lost home. On top of the survival elements, you find the action of The Lord of the Rings series.

Image Credit: Free Range Games (via Epic Games Store)

On top of the action and survival, you get to be on the adventure that you always wished to join from the books or the movies. The scary Mines of Moria is a world of darkness and danger. You will battle monstrous Orcs, conserve vital resources and navigate the perilous depths.

Explore a dynamic world, teaming up with friends to conquer the darkness. Uncover ancient secrets and legendary artifacts, shaping your own unique Dwarven destiny. So, if you always wanted to be a part of the LOTR universe, this is the ideal time.

Grab The Lord of The Rings Return to Moria for free now from the Epic Games Store mystery games 2024 event. Have you tried the game already? Tell us your experience in the comments below.