Fire-Boltt’s Latest Smartwatch Has a Body Temperature Monitor

Fire-Boltt has introduced the new Vogue smartwatch in India. This one comes with a body temperature monitor as its main highlight and draws design inspiration from the Apple Watch. Have a look at the price, features, and more details.

Fire-Boltt Vogue: Specs and Features

The Vogue smartwatch has a big 2.05-inch square display with a screen resolution of 428×518 pixels and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. It also has a number of watch face options, which can you change and use as per your taste.

The health suite includes the usual heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and the highlight — a body temperature sensor. You can also make use of the meditative breathing sessions when in stress. There are over 105 sports modes, which allow you to monitor numerous physical activities.

The smartwatch has a 260mAh battery, which takes about 150 minutes to fully charge. The Fire-Boltt Vogue also supports Bluetooth Calling and the ability to access the quick dial pad, call history, and contact syncing.

There are a number of other functionalities you can try. You can access the functional crown, an alarm clock, a calculator, weather updates, a stopwatch, remote camera and music controls, and even smart notifications. The watch comes with voice assistance support via Siri or Google Assistant and offers an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Fire-Boltt Asteroid

The company has also introduced the Asteroid rugged smartwatch with a 1.43-inch 60Hz AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, around 123 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, stress management, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Vogue is priced at Rs 2,199 and can be bought via Amazon and the company’s website, starting August 26. It comes in multiple finishes like Stainless Steel, Steel Ultra Mesh, Dyna Loop, Aqua Wave, and Magna Loop.

The Fire-Boltt Asteroid, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be up for grabs, starting August 28.