Fire-Boltt Launches the New Rock Smartwatch in India

Fire-Boltt’s recent launch spree has resulted in the arrival of the new Rock smartwatch in India. The watch joins the recent Pristine and the Collide watches and comes with Bluetooth Calling, voice assistance, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more.

Fire-Boltt Rock: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Rock has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 550 nits of brightness, a screen resolution of 390×390 pixels, and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. The watch has a metallic build with a glass cover and comes with a functional crown. There are multiple watch faces to choose from.

With the presence of an inbuilt microphone and speaker, you can make and receive calls. You can also access the call logs. The 260mAh battery can last up to 15 days (on standby) and up to 7 days on a single charge.

The health features include a SpO2 sensor, a heart rate sensor, and a sleep tracker. There are over 110 sports modes to keep an eye on various types of activities. You can also practice meditative breathing.

Commenting on the launch, Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, “We are thrilled to announce this masterpiece for those who want to upgrade their lifestyle with the big AMOLED display. We are dedicated to bringing innovative and high-quality products to our customers, and the Rock smartwatch is a testament to our dedication.“

The smartwatch comes with smart notifications, access to Siri or Google Assistant, weather updates, reminders, camera control, sedentary reminders, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Rock retails at Rs 2,799 and competes with the boAt Wave Electra, the Noise Icon 2, and more. It will be available to buy via Flipkart in Black, Gold, or Grey colors.

Buy Fire-Boltt Rock via Flipkart