Fire-Boltt Dynamite, Ninja Calling Pro Smartwatches Launched in India

Fire-Boltt has introduced two new smartwatches, the Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro in India. Both smartwatches come with support for Bluetooth Calling functionality. Check out other details, prices, and more below.

Fire-Boltt Dynamite: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Dynamite is a square watch with a 1.81-inch HD display and supports multiple watch faces. The watch gets a mic and a speaker to enable Bluetooth Calling. There’s access to the quick access dial pad, call history, and the ability to sync contacts.

The Dynamite comes with 123 sports modes and a suite of health features like real-time heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep tracker. You can get water intake and sedentary reminders, along with the ability to control the camera and music.

The smartwatch supports smart notifications from various apps and IP68 water resistance. It has a battery backup of up to 8 days on normal use and up to 10 days on standby. There’s support for Quick Charging, which can provide a usage time of 24 hours in just 10 minutes.

The Fire-Boltt Dynamite comes in Black, Blue, Gold Black, Grey, and Pink colors.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro gets a smaller 1.69-inch HD display and also has a square dial. It also enables Bluetooth Calling and access to the dial pad.

The watch gets a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. It comes with 120 sports modes. There’s the ability to control the camera and the music apps, access weather updates, and the calendar.

The Ninja Calling Pro comes with an inbuilt voice assistant and games like 2048. It also supports smart notifications and IP67 water resistance.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro comes in Black, Gold Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Pink, and Silver color variants.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Dynamite is priced at Rs 3,999, while the Ninja Calling Pro retails at Rs 2,999. While the Dynamite watch is available via Amazon India, the Ninja Calling Pro is up for grabs via Flipkart. Both can be purchased via the company’s website too.