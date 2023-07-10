Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch Launched In India At An Attractive Price of Rs 1,999

Fire-Boltt has added the latest Destiny smartwatch to its Luxe collection in India. Boasting a sturdy metal frame, Bluetooth Calling, and various other features, it could be the smartwatch you’ve been searching for. Check out the pricing, features, and additional information below.

Fire-Boltt Destiny: Specs and Features

The Destiny smartwatch boasts a 1.39-inch round dial HD display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels. The display is encased within a stainless steel mid-frame that also is home to a quick access button with mappable functionalities. You can pair the smartwatch with black, grey, gold, and pink stainless steel straps. Additional display features include a One-Tap Connection set up to bring all the essential data to your disposal with a single tap and multiple watch faces.

With Bluetooth 5.2, the smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling capabilities as well. Using its digital microphone and speaker array, you can make crystal-clear calls directly from the device. Other calling features provided by the smartwatch include a full-screen dial-pad, the ability to save contacts on the device, and access to call logs, among others. Moreover, the smartwatch supports AI voice assistance through Google Assistant and Siri.

The Destiny smartwatch boasts numerous health and wellness features thanks to the Fire-Boltt Health Suite. These features include period tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitoring, as well as offering 123 sports modes.

Additionally, it has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and is compatible with both Android and iOS. Notably, it features built-in games, 10 different menu styles, music control, camera control, Find My Phone, stopwatch, alarm clock, weather forecasts, and other useful functions.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Destiny smartwatch is unveiled at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. It will be available from July 11 via Flipkart and the official Fire-Boltt store.

