Fire-Boltt Dagger with an AMOLED Display Launched in India

Fire-Boltt has added a new smartwatch called Dagger to its portfolio in India. The watch possesses a number of interesting features like an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, a shock-proof metal body, and more. Check out the details below.

Fire-Boltt Dagger: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Dagger has a durable metal chassis with a rotating dual-chamfered crown. It also supports an IP68 rating and has durable glass up front. It has a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a screen resolution of 326×326 pixels. You can choose various watch faces too.

There’s an inbuilt speaker and microphone to enable Bluetooth Calling. You also get to store contacts in the smartwatch and access the recent logs to easily make calls.

The health suite includes heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and period tracking. The Fire-Boltt Dagger will also give sedentary and hydration reminders, while letting people track their steps, calories, and distance covered. A number of physical activities can be tracked with the help of more than 100 sports modes like cycling, swimming, and more.

The smartwatch is backed by a 400mAh battery, which can offer a backup of up to 15 days on normal usage and up to 30 days on standby. There are other features like voice assistance, remote camera/music control, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, a weather forecast, smart notifications, and more.

Additionally, Fire-Boltt has launched the Stardust watch with a 1.95-inch LCD square display, Bluetooth Calling, up to 5 days of battery life, in-built games, an IP68 rating, and more. It is priced at Rs 2,499 and comes in Grey, Black, and Pink color options.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Dagger comes with a price tag of Rs 3,499 and can be bought via Amazon India and the company’s website. It comes in Grey, Black, and Green colorways.

Buy Fire-Boltt Dagger via Amazon (Rs 3,499)