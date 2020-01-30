Filmic has released a new app that lets you capture videos from two camera sensors present in your iPhone at the same time. The feature was demonstrated during the iPhone 11 keynote.

With the app, you can choose two cameras to record footage from all the available sensors – wide-angle, telephoto lens, ultra-wide lens, and selfie camera based on your iPhone’s specifications.

The app offers you three modes to shoot videos, namely Discrete Mode, Picture in Picture (PiP) mode, and Splitscreen Composite mode. You will be able to shoot videos from front and rear cameras or multiple rear cameras on the discrete mode.

PiP Composite mode lets you minimize one of the camera views. The minimized PiP view can be placed anywhere around the screen. SplitScreen Composite mode, on the other hand, provides a side-by-side video from two lenses which gets saved as a single video.

It is worth noting that you won’t get 4K recording with DoubleTake. The video quality will be capped to 1080p at 24fps, 25fps, and 30fps due to Apple’s API limitations.

Filmic says that the DoubleTake app’s functionality will be integrated into Filmic Pro v7 when it launches in Spring 2020. It remains uncertain if the DoubleTake app would ever be available on Android.

With all that said, do keep in mind that the app is compatible only with 2018 iPhones and above. That is, you can use the app on iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11, XS Max, XS, and XR. Other iPhones running on iOS 13 will support the app but the video recording will be limited to a single camera.

Download DoubleTake by FiLMiC Pro (Free)