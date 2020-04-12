After coming up with the idea of a dating platform, Facebook recently released a new app that is completely dedicated to couples around the world. Tuned is a new experimental app by Facebook that helps couples to have a personal space of their own where they can be exactly who they really are.

The app was released by the company’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team. Facebook created the NPE team to start small projects like this one. If the project gets the attraction from users, it can become a success. However, if the project does not gain any positive feedback, the NPE team is quick to shut it down.

Now, according to the app description section of the App Store, Tuned is a place where couples “can be as mushy, quirky, and silly” as they are in real life when they are together. It is essentially a fancier version of the Facebook Messenger prioritising a single person, i.e., your better half.

The app will provide a “scrapbook-style feed” that can be viewed by you and your partner. Here you can share stickers with each other, send love notes, snapshots, cards and set moods to let your significant other know how you’re feeling. You can even link your Spotify account to share songs with each other.

Now, as the ongoing Novel Coronavirus pandemic continues to force people to stay locked down, the app can help couples, who are apart from each other in this difficult time, connect and share their love.

However, currently, the app is only available in the US and Canada. On top of that, it is only available for iOS users as of now and there are no words from the developers about any Android version.

So, if you live in the US or Canada, you can check out the app to stay connected with your loved one.