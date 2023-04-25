Fastrack Introduces Its Latest Smartwatch with a Super AMOLED Display

Fastrack recently introduced its Revoltt smartwatch series in India and has now added a new member called the Revoltt FS1 Pro. The watch falls under Rs 5,000 and comes with USPs like a Super AMOLED screen, Bluetooth Calling support, and more. Check out the details below.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro: Specs and Features

The Revoltt FS1 Pro has a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Arched display, which is touted to have the best resolution in the segment. The square screen supports a resolution of 410×502 pixels and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. There are over 200 watch face options to choose from.

There’s support for SingleSync Bluetooth Calling with the help of a microphone and speaker for enhanced connectivity. The watch comes with more than 110 sports modes and various health sensors to measure heart rate, stress, and sleep. You will also be able to keep track of the steps taken, the calories, and much more. This can be tracked via the Reflex World App.

Dr. Ravi Kuppuraj, COO of Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, “We were elated with the response that we have received during the launch of Revoltt FS1. We have expanded our portfolio and launched the next series of Revoltt- Revoltt FS1 Pro that will again delight fashion and technology-conscious consumers for its functionality and style. The Revoltt FS1 Pro is the world’s first 1.96″ Super AMOLED Arched Display Smartwatch with a distinctive arched design and unique innovation. Fastrack’s commitment to quality is a vital part of our product development process and we strive to offer the best of tech to the consumers of this day and age.“

The Revoltt FS1 Pro is equipped with 2.5X NitroFast charging, which can provide a day’s charge in 10 minutes. It can help you access smart notifications and AI voice assistance via Siri or Google Assistant. Plus, the watch supports an IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro comes at a special price of Rs 3,995 and rivals the Fire-Boltt Dagger, the OnePlus Nord Watch, and more. It will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting April 27.

You can choose from black, blue, or teal color variants. Fastrack has confirmed that more Revoltt smartwatches are in the pipeline.