Fastrack Introduces New Smartwatch Falling Under Rs 2,000

Popular watch brand Fastrack has introduced its new Revoltt smartwatch series with the launch of the Revoltt FS1 in India. This is an affordable one coming with Bluetooth Calling functionality as its main highlight. Here are the details to know.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1: Specs and Features

The new Revoltt FS1 comes with a SingleSync Bluetooth Calling backed by an advanced chipset. This ensures stable and clearer calls. It has a 1.83-inch UltraVU display and enables access to over 200 watch face options.

The health features include 24×7 heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and stress monitoring too. There’s also the usual ability to track the steps taken, calories burnt, and distance covered.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited, said, “With the introduction of Revoltt FS1 which is the first in the new ‘Revoltt’ series and our other product launches lined up for this year, we are expanding our product portfolio, which will be a treat for the fashion and technology conscious youth of today. The brand’s commitment to quality is a vital part of our product development process. With 450+ tests on Fastrack Revoltt FS1, our customers are assured of a top-notch offering.“

The smartwatch has support for more than 100 sports modes to keep an eye on various physical activities. Plus, it gets 2.5X Nitrofast charging, which is claimed to be the fastest in this price segment. Although, there’s no word on how capable the technology is.

Furthermore, the watch comes with an AI voice assistant (both Google Assistant and Siri), smart notifications, and some basic smartwatch features like weather updates, an alarm clock, and more.

Price and Availability

The Fastrack Revoltt FS1 is priced at Rs 1,695 (a special launch day price) and will be available via Flipkart, starting March 22.

You can choose from various colors, including, Black, Blue, Green, and Teal.