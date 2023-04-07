Fastrack Introduces New Limitless FS1 Smartwatch in India

Fastrack has launched its new affordable smartwatch, the Limitless FS1 in India. The watch is a part of the new Limitless lineup introduced as part of a special collaboration between Fastrack and Amazon Fashion. Here’s a look at its price, features, and more details.

Fastrack Limitless FS1: Specs and Features

The Limitless FS1 smartwatch has a square 1.95-inch Horizon Curved display with 500 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×296 pixels. There’s support for more than 150 watch faces too.

The watch has the ATS chipset for smooth performance. The SingleSync technology enables Bluetooth Calling via the inbuilt microphone and speaker. It supports Bluetooth version 5.3.

There are over 100 sports modes and the multisport auto recognition for the smartwatch to recognize activities like walking, sprinting, and more and track them. You can also track the steps taken, calories burnt, and the distance covered.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ravi Kuppuraj, COO of Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited shared, “With the introduction of Limitless series we present fashion-forward smartwatches that will grab consumers’ attention with its functionality and style appeal.“

For health tracking, there’s a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a stress manager, and a period tracker. You can also get reminders to keep up with a healthy lifestyle. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 has a 300mAh battery, which can go on for up to 10 days on a single charge.

Furthermore, it supports smart notifications, the Fastrack Reflex World app, and inbuilt Alexa, among other things. Fastrack is expected to launch a total of 5 smartwatches as part of the new Limitless series.

Price and Availability

The new Fastrack Limitless FS1 has a special launch price of Rs 1,995 and will be available via Amazon on April 11. It rivals smartwatches like the Fire-Boltt Rocket, the boAt Wave Style, and more.

The watch comes in Black, Blue, and Pink color variants.