Fastrack has launched its audio sunglasses in India. Dubbed Fastrack Vibes, the product offers square frames and comes with UV 400 protection & polarized lens to protect your eyes.

The company has followed a full-rim design on this one. The material used in the frame is plastic. For those wondering, the width of the lens is 54mm, while the bridge width is 12mm. The temple length of Fastrack Vibes measures 144mm.

Fastrack Vibes sunglasses comes with inbuilt Bluetooth speakers and mic for calls. According to the company, you get various convenient features including weather and traffic updates, music, and navigation.

In terms of connectivity, you will be disappointed to know that the Fastrack Vibes comes with outdated Bluetooth 4.1. The company promises that these glasses offers up to 30ft range.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the 200mAh lithium-ion battery offers up to 3 hours of media playback on a single charge. However, you’re not getting the convenient USB-C port here. Instead, it recharges through a micro-USB port.

“Disruption is part of Fastrack’s DNA, with the new Audio Sunglasses we have democratised smart. Priced at Rs.3499, the products have been designed keeping in mind the sunglasses wearer, they are lightweight, sleek and loaded with features which have novelty and utility while travelling,” said Titan Eyewear Division CEO Saumen Bhaumik.

Fastrack has priced its audio sunglasses at Rs. 3,499. Vibes audio sunglasses are available in three color variants – Blue, Black, and Clear. You can purchase one from Titan Eye Plus, Fastrack’s website, or Amazon India.

