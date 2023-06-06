Fastrack Launches FPods TWS Series In India; Check out the Details!

Fastrack has launched three new earbuds under the FPods series in India. The new FZ100, FX100, and FS100 TWS are super affordable offerings and pack compelling features like quad mic ENC, Bluetooth version 5.3, fast charging, and much more. Check out the full details below.

FPod TWS Series: Specs and Features

The FPod series comes with an in-ear design with soft silicon tips for a snug fit. All three variants of the earbuds are housed in a squarish plastic case. The FZ100 and the FX100 pack 13mm deep bass drivers to deliver crisp sound quality. On the other hand, the FS100 packs a 10mm deep bass driver. All three earbuds come with a quad-mic array for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), enabling distortion-free calls.

The FS100 and the FX100 offer 40 hours of playback time. On the other spectrum, the FZ100 offers 50 hours of uninterrupted playback time, with support for 3C Nitro Fast quick charging.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Kuppuraj, COO of Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, “We are thrilled to expand the product portfolio for the smart audio devices under Fastrack Smart with the launch of FPods series. This newly introduced Truly Wireless Buds range is our promise of delivering functional, technology-led fashionable accessories to our consumers. The hearables category has a lot to offer and we are aiming to introduce quality variety for our consumers who are continuously seeking the next best. FPods are packed with features such as Extra Deep Bass Drivers, and Extra Playtime, and are stylishly designed to make for an eye-catching accessory.”

FZ100 TWS

You can gain 200 minutes of playback time with 10 minutes of charge with the FZ100. It is also equipped with an Ultra Low Latency of 40ms in Game Mode. The earbuds also come with IPX5 water and sweat resistance and Bluetooth version 5.3.

Price and Availability

The Fastrack FPods series is priced at Rs 995 and will be exclusively sold via Flipkart. The FPods TWS series is available in the classic black color option.

Feature image: Fastrack FS100