Facebook has started rolling out a new feature to let Messenger users watch videos together. Dubbed Watch Together, the feature supports all Facebook Watch videos. The update comes just a few months after Messenger gained screen sharing support.

“Shed a tear over a puppy rescue video, laugh out loud at the latest viral videos, scream during Blair Witch or feel nostalgic while watching your favorite episode of Community. Watch Together will make you feel together even when you’re not,” wrote the company in its announcement post.

Getting started with Watch Together is quite simple. All you have to do is start a Messenger video call or create a Messenger Room. Once you have done that, swipe up to access the menu and choose Watch Together. You can either choose the content from one of the categories or use the search bar to find what you’re planning to watch.

Facebook mentions that you can watch videos with up to eight people on a Messenger video call. When it comes to Messenger Rooms, you can enjoy videos with up to 50 people.

User engagement for video calls has increased rapidly due to the pandemic in most platforms and Facebook is no exception. According to the company, there are over 150 million video calls on Messenger every day and over 200 million videos are sent through the platform daily.

Messenger’s Watch Together is now available on Android and iOS. In case you’re not seeing it, make sure that your Messenger app is updated to the latest version available on Play Store and App Store.