Meta is Developing AI Smart Glasses That Never Stop Watching

The future of wearable technology is likely going to be smart glasses, according to Meta. The company is already developing the next generation of Meta glasses with a “super sensing” vision software. These glasses will be able to recognize faces to help you with your friend’s name if you can’t recall, or grab keys if you forget to do so when leaving your home.

According to The Information, Meta is working on two new pairs of smart glasses, internally referred to as Aperol and Bellini. These new Meta glasses will sport a “super sensing” vision software, which will keep the cameras and other sensors always active to perform advanced tasks like face recognition and reminders based on your current activity.

So if you are on your way home, Meta glasses could remind you to pick up your shirt from the laundry. To make the feature work, Meta have reassessed their privacy policy’s allowing them to boost AI training to create more groundwork for the super-sensing vision technology. They are also working on a pair of earphones with cameras.

Meta is currently testing their live AI model on the currently available glasses; however, turning this feature on reduces the battery life to 30 minutes. As of now, we don’t have a clear timeline for when we can expect these glasses to come out. A likely release window could be sometime later this year or early 2026.

