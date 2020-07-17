Facebook has integrated support for screen sharing on video calls through Messenger. The feature – live on Android and iOS, lets users share their mobile’s screen with friends and family. With screen sharing, users can browse social media together, shop online, view photos from the camera roll, and much more.

“We know people are trying to stay connected more than ever and screen sharing is the latest feature we’re rolling out to bring people closer together,” wrote Messenger’s Product Manager Nora Micheva in a blog post.

To start a screen sharing session, all you have to do is start a video call, and tap on “Share Your Screen”. On the next page, tap on the “Start Sharing” button. Your screen will now be broadcasted to all participants in the session.

The company offers screen sharing on one-on-one calls and group calls with up to eight people. Moreover, thanks to Messenger Rooms, you can share your screen with up to 16 people. Messenger Rooms feature is also available on Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp.

Messenger Rooms, in case you didn’t know already, supports group video chats with up to 50 people. The social media giant said it will expand screen sharing support to 50 users in the future. The company also has plans to let Room creators control who can share their screen in Rooms.

Screen sharing is now rolling out on the latest versions of Messenger’s Android and iOS apps. You can start using it by updating your app to the latest version available on Google Play Store or App Store. It was already available on the desktop app and web versions.