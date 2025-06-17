Meta and Oakley Are Teaming to Unveil New Smart Glasses on June 20

Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses have become quite a hit, thanks to their photo and recording capabilities, along with the AI assistant on board. Now, the Facebook owner has partnered with Oakley, one of the most popular sunglass makers, for their next pair of Meta smart glasses.

Oakley today shared a video on their official YouTube channel, teasing their collaboration with Meta and what could be the Oakley-branded smart glasses.

Given the Meta partnership, it is safe to assume that these Oakley glasses will bring many features we have already seen on the Meta Ray-Ban glasses, including a built-in camera, Meta AI integration, a set of speakers to play music, and take calls.

While this news may come as a surprise to some, it isn’t the first time we have heard about this new partnership. In January earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Meta is working to bring their smartglasses tech to Oakley’s. That said, the teaser video doesn’t give any hints on what kind of product they might be cooking secretly.

Now, it is all but confirmed that Oakley Meta smartglasses are coming. Now, all that’s left to do is wait for June 20th when the new device is set to officially launch. It is also worth noting that even Apple is dipping its toes into the smart AR glasses market while Google is doing something similar with Android XR. So the smartglass space is likely to heat up by the end of this year.

What are your thoughts on this? Would you prefer an Oakley version of Meta smartglasses? Let us know in the comments below.