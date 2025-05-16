Home > News > Latest Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Update Adds Descriptive Responses and Live AI

Abubakar Mohammed
In Short
  • Meta is rolling out a new accessibility feature on the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
  • You can ask Meta AI anything and its responses will be even more descriptive.
  • Besides, Meta is also rolling out Live AI, Live Translation, and Sign-speak.

The Ray-Ban Metas are great for those who love capturing moments or asking Meta AI for help with just a touch of a button. Meta recently expanded Meta AI to more countries, including India, alongside launching the glasses there. One of the underrated uses of the smart glasses is they could help disabled people by being their eyes. That aspect of the device just got better with Meta rolling out a few extremely useful features, including descriptive responses on Ray-Ban Meta.

Meta announced in a blog post that users can now customize Meta AI on the Ray Ban smart glasses to be more descriptive. For those unaware, a popular use case of the glasses is that it can describe what’s in front of you. While it may seem like a standard AI feature, it comes in handy for people with low vision or blindness. More descriptive AI replies could help people navigate through their surrounding much better.

Also Read: I Tried Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, and They’re Now a Must-Have Accessory for Me
Meta AI descriptive responses on Meta Ray Ban Glasses

The feature is rolling out to users in the US and Canada and will expand to other countries soon. Users can enable it by going to Settings > Accessibility section of the Meta AI app. Also, the Be My Eyes is also expanding to more countries.

Meta recently rolled out version 15 for the smart glasses, bringing features like Live AI to the US and Canada. Besides, it also brings Live Translation to all countries where Meta AI is available. This will come alongside a more personalized Meta AI experience and expansion in more European countries like Austria, Ireland, Sweden, and more.

In the post, Meta also showcased a new wristband device for better human-computer interactions and a Live Speech feature. It converts spoken words into real-time text, much like Google’s Live Captions. Lastly, there’s Sign-speak, a new WhatsApp chatbot that can translate American Sign Language.

What are your thoughts on Meta AI’s descriptive responses coming to the Ray Ban smart glasses? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

