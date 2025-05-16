Latest Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Update Adds Descriptive Responses and Live AI

The Ray-Ban Metas are great for those who love capturing moments or asking Meta AI for help with just a touch of a button. Meta recently expanded Meta AI to more countries, including India, alongside launching the glasses there. One of the underrated uses of the smart glasses is they could help disabled people by being their eyes. That aspect of the device just got better with Meta rolling out a few extremely useful features, including descriptive responses on Ray-Ban Meta.

Meta announced in a blog post that users can now customize Meta AI on the Ray Ban smart glasses to be more descriptive. For those unaware, a popular use case of the glasses is that it can describe what’s in front of you. While it may seem like a standard AI feature, it comes in handy for people with low vision or blindness. More descriptive AI replies could help people navigate through their surrounding much better.

The feature is rolling out to users in the US and Canada and will expand to other countries soon. Users can enable it by going to Settings > Accessibility section of the Meta AI app. Also, the Be My Eyes is also expanding to more countries.

Meta recently rolled out version 15 for the smart glasses, bringing features like Live AI to the US and Canada. Besides, it also brings Live Translation to all countries where Meta AI is available. This will come alongside a more personalized Meta AI experience and expansion in more European countries like Austria, Ireland, Sweden, and more.

In the post, Meta also showcased a new wristband device for better human-computer interactions and a Live Speech feature. It converts spoken words into real-time text, much like Google’s Live Captions. Lastly, there’s Sign-speak, a new WhatsApp chatbot that can translate American Sign Language.

What are your thoughts on Meta AI’s descriptive responses coming to the Ray Ban smart glasses? Let us know in the comments below.