Facebook Plans to Boost Authentic Content with New Anti-Spam Measures

Incessant spam posts, made to farm engagement and followers, have been an ongoing issue with Facebook for years. Now, Meta is making a strict effort to curb this behavior on Facebook by cracking down on spam content as well as accounts that participate in such type of behavior and limiting their reach through the algorithm.

Facebook recently shared a blog post, pointing out how they are “taking a number of steps to reduce this spammy content and help authentic creators reach an audience and grow”. From now on, Facebook will limit interaction and monetization of posts with large captions, an unreasonable number of hashtags, and an attached image that has nothing to do with the post itself.

Example of a spam post on Facebook (Image Credit: Meta)

These posts will only be visible to their followers and won’t be eligible for monetization. Meta will also limit the reach of spam networks that create hundreds of accounts that share the same spammy content. Besides this, Facebook will hamper the visibility of fake comments, just there to offer an illusion of engagement.

Users will also see a downvote button to spot fake or useless comments and hide them in a post. They further added, “We also continue to monitor and remove fake pages that exist to inflate reach.” All this goes to show that Facebook is serious about fixing numerous content-related problems. These issues have plagued the platform for years and, in turn, pushed people away from the service.

In January of this year, Mark Zuckerberg announced that they would be switching to community-based fact-checking, and we recently heard that the service will introduce a friend-only feed. And with a tighter grip on spam posts, the content quality can only go up on Facebook moving forward. But I would love to hear your thoughts on the topic. Do you still use Facebook, and is this new change something that will improve your experience on the app?