Facebook Messenger has received a significant UI overhaul that includes a redesigned logo and a default chat color, as well as new chat themes and custom reactions. It will also soon get a ton of other fun features, including selfie stickers and vanish mode.

The new changes are part of the company’s continued efforts to bring cross-platform compatibility to its multitude of online services, including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

In an official blog post announcing the change, Facebook mentioned that the new look reflects a shift to “the future of messaging”, which will make the app “a more dynamic, fun and integrated way to hang out with your favorite people, on your favorite apps and devices”. The company also announced that the cross-platform compatibility between Instagram and Messenger will roll out soon to users across North America, although, there’s no exact ETA for that yet.

As for the visual changes, Facebook claimed that 10 million people customize their conversations on its platforms every day, and the new features will offer them and other users more personalization options. Towards that end, the company is rolling out new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, as well as custom reactions that the company hopes will be popular among Messenger users.

As for the new logo, it is still unmistakably Facebook Messenger, but represents a more modern design language. The company says it reflects “a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you’re close to”. The changes have just started rolling out and should reach all users sooner rather than later.