Now You Can Experience Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 on Your iPhone

If the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphones have managed to spike your curiosity for foldable devices, then this article is for you. Samsung has announced a new update to its Try Galaxy web app that will help you in a way “mirror” Samsung’s foldable experience on your iPhone. Continue reading to learn more about this.

Simulate Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Experience On Your iPhone

In an official press release, Samsung Electronics announced that non-Android users can now experience what it’s like to own a Samsung foldable smartphone without actually having to purchase one. The South Korean tech giant is making this possible through a recent update to the “Try Galaxy” web app.

The website will replicate the user interface and elements of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphones, as well as Samsung’s OneUI 5.1.1. It will let you make the most of the experience through guided tutorials and simulations. Once you are acquainted with the technical know-how, you will be able to tinker around with the key features that make these foldable devices stand apart from the crowd. And not only that! A new feature within the app will let you connect two iPhones to replicate the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5’s “folding” experience.

All you need to do is visit the Try Galaxy web app on two different iPhones. One of the iPhones will generate a QR code, while the other one can scan the code to create a seamless sync between the two devices. This will simulate the 7.6-inch foldable display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 between the two connected iPhones.

Source: Samsung Newsroom

You can even use a single iPhone to simulate the Galaxy Z Flip 5 device. With the web app, you can try what it’s like to multitask on Samsung’s foldable smartphones, play Air Hockey, and much more.

However, this is nothing more than a gimmick as the website offers limited functionality and you can only access a limited number of features via video walkthroughs which are entirely controlled by Samsung. Still, it will give you a taste of what it’s like to own a foldable smartphone in 2023.

The “Try Galaxy” web app is available globally for iPhone users from the Try Galaxy website, from where it can be added to the home screen. The app now supports 20 languages including Korean, Czech, Hungarian, Latin American Spanish, and Russian.

So, go ahead and get a firsthand taste of Samsung’s fifth-generation foldable smartphones and OneUI 5.1.1 on your iPhone(s). Do not forget to share your experience in the comment section below.

Featured image courtesy: Samsung Newsroom