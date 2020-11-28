I don’t know about you guys, but I am that person who takes his smartphone to the shower to listen to my favorite songs. As a result, more often than not, my iPhone X gets splashes of water and the water, most of the time, goes inside the speaker grills at the bottom of the device. So, looking for a solution to get the water out of the speaker grills, I found this nifty Siri shortcut that draws the water out from the speaker using very low-frequency sound.

How to Eject Water From Your iPhone

Dubbed as “Water Eject”, this nifty Siri shortcut has been a smartphone-saver for me in the past few days, and here’s how you can use it.

Tap this link using your iPhone to open up the “Water Eject” shortcut.

Once it opens on the Shortcuts app, scroll all the down to the bottom of the page.

of the page. Here you will find the button to add the shortcut.

Note: This is an untrusted shortcut and does require you to turn on “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts” from your device settings.

After adding the shortcut to your shortcut library, tap it to initiate on your device.

on your device. From the drop-down options, select “Begin water ejection” and then wait for it to complete the process.

Upon completion, the Siri shortcut turns down the volume of the device to fifty percent and delivers a completion-notification to the user.

Now, as this is a Siri shortcut, you can add it to your home screen to access it more easily. Or else, you can always ask Siri to run ‘Water Eject’ and it will start the process.

Moreover, apart from working on all iPhone models that support Siri shortcuts, the said tool also works with iPads and iPods running the latest software.