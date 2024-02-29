Emma Corrin Confirmed as Deadpool and Wolverine Villain

The upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine movie is easily one of the most hyped movies of 2024, this is pretty evident from the trailer of Deadpool 3 gaining more than 365 million views in 24 hours. As of now, there have been several rumors about the cast and characters appearing in the movie. Some of these rumors are just, well, rumors while some of them have been confirmed. Speculations about the Deadpool 3 villains have been floating around for some while, however, now, it is revealed which role Emma Corrin is going to play in Deadpool and Wolverine. The US Copyright Office officially confirms Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/ArgEV6ount— AKS-REVIEWS (@TheMoviesHandl) February 29, 2024

In a US copyright document that surfaced recently, it has been confirmed that Emma Corrin will be the Deadpool and Wolverine villain in the role of Cassandra Nova. Essentially, Cassandra Nova is the evil twin sister of Charles Xavier, made out of an extraterrestrial parasite that attached itself to the womb of Xavier’s mother and copied his genetic structure, giving Cassandra similar powers to him.

Additionally, the synopsis of Deadpool and Wolverine has also been revealed. The document reads:

“In Marvel Studios “Deadpool & Wolverine”, Wade Wilson is confronted by the TVA, which pulls him from a seemingly quiet life and results in Deadpool being unleashed.”

In the comic books, Cassandra Nova was a villain against the X-Men, hell-bent on destroying everything and everyone close to Professor X. Now, that brings up another theory, in the comic books, Cassandra Nova is the nemesis of Professor X, so if she is the one Deadpool and Wolverine are going to stand against as a villain, maybe there is a slight chance that we might get to see Professor X in the movie.

As of now, it is just a speculation but that would really be very cool. So, now since the main villain of Deadpool 3 is confirmed, my excitement for this movie is at an all-time high. So folks, let’s wait patiently, and till then stay tuned for more updates. Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26, 2024.