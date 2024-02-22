New Deadpool and Wolverine Movie Trailer Ratings and Runtime Revealed

Some time back the first teaser trailer for Deadpool 3 was released taking the internet by storm. In a recent update, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has published their ratings for the upcoming, new Deadpool and Wolverine movie trailers. Along with the ratings, they have also published the runtime for the Deadpool 3 trailers.

In the already-released Deadpool 3 teaser, we got to see the TVA recruiting Deadpool to save the Marvel Universe. We get to see the slightly newer model of the Deadpool costume, which is much more vibrant than the one we’ve seen previously.

We also got a glimpse of Cassandra Nova, the (possible) villain of Deadpool and Wolverine. Some previously seen characters in the X-Men universe will also appear in the Deadpool 3 cast, but the highlight among them was the appearance of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

The new Deadpool and Wolverine trailer is rated to be 12A. If you are wondering what the rating of 12A stands for, this rating is given to movies or trailers that could be watched by people 12 years of age or above in the company of an adult.

The first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine will be 2 minutes and 27 seconds long, while the last trailer will be 1 minute and 34 seconds long. So yes, considering the rating, we can expect the upcoming trailers to be as hard R rated as the teaser for Deadpool 3 was.

What to Expect from the New Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer

Image Courtesy: IMDb

One of the major expectations I personally have for the upcoming Deadpool 3 trailers is to have a better look at Hugh Jackman in his comic-accurate suit as Wolverine.

In the previous teaser, we only got to see a glimpse of it for like a millisecond. Come on Marvel, we have waited long enough to see Hugh sporting his Wolverine suit, don’t make us wait till July for it.

Another thing that would be cool to see in the trailer is a better look at Cassandra Nova, the villain of Deadpool 3. In the teaser, we only got to see the back of her head and now, we would like to see the actual character design for the villain.

Deadpool 3, officially known as Deadpool and Wolverine, is a dream project for the whole Marvel fanbase. This movie packs awesome characters, some pretty sick easter eggs, and the potential to reshape the whole of the MCU. Deadpool and Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024, and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!