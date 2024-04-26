What Movies You Should Watch Before Deadpool and Wolverine? The Director Says None

The anticipation for Deadpool and Wolverine is at an all-time high after the release of its new trailer a few days back. The trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine featured some previous Marvel movie references and some pretty cool easter eggs. However, in a recent report, Shawn Levy, the director of the movie, stated that even though this movie has references and is easter egg-rich, you don’t have to watch previous Marvel movies to understand Deadpool and Wolverine. Shawn Levy says you don't need to watch previous Marvel projects to understand #Deadpool3



So, in a recent conversation with The Associated Press, Shawn Levy told them that no one needs to do homework before watching Deadpool and Wolverine and that one could easily understand the movie even as someone new to Marvel. In his statement, he said-

“I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

Now, while Shawn Levy’s statement is good to hear considering all the multiversal shenanigans going on in Marvel as of late that required us to do a lot of homework, it also shows us that good entertainment can be brought to people without making it unnecessarily complex.

Before the commencement of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel movies were fun even without being confusing to some people. If Shawn Levy can pull off such a thing to make sure everyone gets the story even if not the easter eggs, I don’t see any reason why Marvel could not do it with their previous projects.

However, even though you might not need to watch previous Marvel movies to understand the story of Deadpool and Wolverine, as far as I think to take in the full experience of it with all the easter eggs and cameos, there are certain movies that you should watch before going in for Deadpool 3. With that being said, let’s wait and see what is waiting for us on July 26, 2024!