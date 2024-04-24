X-23 and Gambit Confirmed for Deadpool and Wolverine in a Significant Role

With the new trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine up and about, the speculations and rumors regarding the character appearances are back in full swing. The trailer featured the full look of Hugh Jackman in his Wolverine costume, and Deadpool in action along with some cameo reveals. In the trailer, we also got to see Cassandra Nova for the first time while she revealed a major easter egg. Now with all the ongoing speculations and stuff, there is one new lead that confirms the appearance of Dafne Keen as X-23 and Channing Tatum as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine. Dafne Keen is set to return as X-23 in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE', with Channing Tatum debuting as Gambit.



Both characters will reportedly have decent-sized roles, rather than just making brief cameos.



(Source: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/jcKWSrDVxZ— MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) April 23, 2024

So, the appearance of Dafne Keen and X-23’s appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine was under serious speculation for quite some time but when it comes to Channing Tatum’s Gambit, there were no talks about it.

However, the latest update brought to us by the trustworthy scooper Daniel RPK has reported that Dafne Keen will appear as X-23 along with Channing Tatum as Gambit. This will not be just a cameo but they will have a decent screen time individually.

According to rumors, there was a TV series about Gambit in the works but it was cancelled when Disney acquired Fox Studios. So, to make sure Tatum’s hard work does not go to waste, he might make an appearance as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine. I mean if you think about it, there is a huge 20th Century Fox sign in the Void so the possibility of the members of X-Men and villains to appear is quite high so let’s see what is waiting for us on July 26, 2024.