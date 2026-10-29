After years of waiting since its reveal at E3 2018, we finally have some updates on The Elder Scrolls 6, albeit it’s a minor one. A new report claims that Bethesda is calling the upcoming RPG “The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel”, and an official announcement could come in November. This comes after Elder Scrolls 6 fans cracked the Sentinel title back in August 2026.

According to The Verge’s new notepad post, sources close to Bethesda claim that the game is called The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel. The report states that the studio could announce it “as soon as next month,” as The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim celebrates its 15th anniversary on November 11, 2026.

Image Credit: Bethesda

The report further mentions that The Elder Scrolls 6 would be the first game in the series, “about the history of the Elder Scrolls,” uncovering the secrets behind these ancient artifacts. Additionally, it claims Bethesda is showcasing the RPG internally in “recent months”.

In August 2026, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma called The Elder Scrolls 6 “incredible” after visiting Bethesda Game Studios’ Maryland office to watch a live playthrough. “Live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls VI: ******** this morning. The scale and grandeur are incredible. The story is even greater,” said Sharma.

However, it was also when CWA workers protested the Xbox layoffs with a giant inflatable rat outside the Bethesda office. Coming back to The Elder Scrolls 6, Xbox recently surveyed players on exclusivity, so Bethesda’s upcoming RPG could be an Xbox console exclusive, unlike its previous Elder Scrolls release, Oblivion Remastered.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirmed Xbox console exclusivity for the recently released Gears of War: E-Day and the upcoming Clockwork Revolution, so it won’t be surprising if The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel follows suit.

Lastly, the report says players shouldn’t expect anything more than an official title reveal from Bethesda. That said, what do you think about the title The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel? Tell us in the comments section below.