Epic Games Store Eighth Mystery Game Is an Iconic AAA Title; Grab It Now

Did you miss out on previous AAA title giveaways on the Epic Games Store? Now’s your chance to claim one. Epic Games Store has revealed the eighth mystery game for Christmas, and it’s Control!

While Control has already been a part of Epic Games freebies to times, there is no doubt it is one of the top-tier AAA titles. Originally released on August 27, 2019, this Remedy Entertainment game always faced positive feedback from all critics and players. Epic Games Store mystery games event 2024 will let players claim Control for 24 hours.

If you are new to Remedyverse, Control is one of the pioneers of that along with Alan Wake. Control is more than just an action-packed adventure. The game brings you a story-rich experience that will engage you throughout the sequence of the playtime.

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

As for the gameplay, you take on the shoes of Jesse Faden. Although you begin as the new Director, the path ahead of you will grow you in your role. This supernatural 3D adventure will also give you the abilities that no other can possess.

Using these abilities, you must go through the wave of enemies and find the right clues. Your allies will help you with new information that will show you the right direction toward the ultimate exposure. Find if you can use the weapon load-outs and power of the environment manipulation as your strength in Control.

Claim Control for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now. Have you tried this game already? Share your experience with us in the comments.