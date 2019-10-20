Back at WWDC 2019, Apple unveiled the new Mac Pro starting at a whopping $5999 price tag. If you got intrigued by the cheese grater design of the Mac Pro, check out Dune Pro, a PC case that looks similar to the Mac Pro.

Unlike the Mac Pro, customization is the key in Dune Pro. For starters, the case supports Mini ITX, ATX, mATX, EATX, and EEB motherboards. In terms of graphics, Dune Pro can accommodate the latest Nvidia RTX 2080 TI or Quadro RTX 8000 and AMD Radeon VII. For water-cooling, the case can handle 120mm, 240mm or 360mm AIO radiator with fans.

The chassis is made of a 3mm thick high-grade aluminium sandblasted with fine beads for achieving a “near-perfect anodised surface”. The stainless steel frame acts as a handle and feet on the Dune Pro.

Talking about I/O, the PC case equips seven PCI slots, three hard drive enclosures, five SSD trays, and a motherboard extender. On the top, two USB C(3.1 Gen 1) connectors are present.

The company has also mentioned the existence of a sound dampening accessory that will help with the acoustics of the case called Dice Y cover. The cover is basically an array of dices intersecting to form a “Y” structure.

If you’re interested to purchase the Dune Pro, the case will be up for pre-order starting 21st October through Kickstarter. Also, we will have to wait to see if the company will face any legal consequences from Apple for ripping off the Mac Pro’s design.

So, what do you think of the Dune Pro? Let us know in the comments.